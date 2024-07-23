Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹876.35, with a high of ₹895.3 and a low of ₹873 before closing at ₹889.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹783,893.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹912.1 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,401,888 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹881.45, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹878.35
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹881.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹864.87 and ₹891.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹864.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 891.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The SBI share price increased by 0.36% today, reaching ₹881.55. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 42.55% to ₹881.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.99%
|3 Months
|4.71%
|6 Months
|38.87%
|YTD
|36.56%
|1 Year
|42.55%
Need to explore tax benefits, other options to aid bank deposit growth: SBI MD
Banks are seeing a significant shift in customer deposits to higher yielding fixed deposits and other investment avenues such as mutual funds and equities, said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director of State Bank of India.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|891.87
|Support 1
|864.87
|Resistance 2
|906.93
|Support 2
|852.93
|Resistance 3
|918.87
|Support 3
|837.87
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 5.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17810 k
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1401 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹889.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹895.3 & ₹873 yesterday to end at ₹878.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend