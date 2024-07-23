Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 878.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 881.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 876.35, with a high of 895.3 and a low of 873 before closing at 889.2. The market capitalization stood at 783,893.33 crore. The 52-week high was 912.1 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,401,888 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹881.45, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹878.35

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 881.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 864.87 and 891.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 864.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 891.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The SBI share price increased by 0.36% today, reaching 881.55. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 42.55% to 881.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.99%
3 Months4.71%
6 Months38.87%
YTD36.56%
1 Year42.55%
23 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Need to explore tax benefits, other options to aid bank deposit growth: SBI MD

Banks are seeing a significant shift in customer deposits to higher yielding fixed deposits and other investment avenues such as mutual funds and equities, said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director of State Bank of India.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/bank-deposit-credit-growth-sbi-credit-deposit-ratio-rbi-liquidity-issues-tax-benefits-budget-11721653887769.html

23 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1891.87Support 1864.87
Resistance 2906.93Support 2852.93
Resistance 3918.87Support 3837.87
23 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 5.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171821
    Buy13131210
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
23 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17810 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1401 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹889.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 895.3 & 873 yesterday to end at 878.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

