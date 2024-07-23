Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 878.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 881.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.