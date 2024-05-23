Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 830.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 827.85, closed at 830.55, with a high of 827.85 and a low of 813.6. The market capitalization was 731,193.46 crore. The 52-week high was 839.6, and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 594,888 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at 823.15. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 40.78% to reach 823.15. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.19%
3 Months3.84%
6 Months46.48%
YTD27.52%
1 Year40.78%
23 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1826.45Support 1813.35
Resistance 2833.1Support 2806.9
Resistance 3839.55Support 3800.25
23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182122
    Buy12121010
    Hold7765
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
23 May 2024, 08:27 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20866 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 369 k.

23 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹830.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 827.85 & 813.6 yesterday to end at 830.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.