Sbi Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹827.85, closed at ₹830.55, with a high of ₹827.85 and a low of ₹813.6. The market capitalization was ₹731,193.46 crore. The 52-week high was ₹839.6, and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 594,888 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at ₹823.15. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 40.78% to reach ₹823.15. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.19%
|3 Months
|3.84%
|6 Months
|46.48%
|YTD
|27.52%
|1 Year
|40.78%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|826.45
|Support 1
|813.35
|Resistance 2
|833.1
|Support 2
|806.9
|Resistance 3
|839.55
|Support 3
|800.25
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 369 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹827.85 & ₹813.6 yesterday to end at ₹830.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend