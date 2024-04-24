Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was ₹771.85, closing at ₹765.85. The high for the day was ₹777.5, and the low was ₹765.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹690,540.93 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹793.5, and the 52-week low at ₹542.95. The BSE volume for the day was 255,601 shares traded.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Sbi indicates the possibility of a positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Sbi share price is at ₹774.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹766.43 and ₹778.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹766.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 778.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of SBI has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹774.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 39.38%, reaching ₹774.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.05%
|3 Months
|21.91%
|6 Months
|39.8%
|YTD
|20.4%
|1 Year
|39.38%
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|778.58
|Support 1
|766.43
|Resistance 2
|784.22
|Support 2
|759.92
|Resistance 3
|790.73
|Support 3
|754.28
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|23
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 12.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17.00 mn & BSE volume was 871.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹777.5 & ₹765.85 yesterday to end at ₹765.85. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
