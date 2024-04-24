Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 772.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 774.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's open price was 771.85, closing at 765.85. The high for the day was 777.5, and the low was 765.85. The market capitalization stood at 690,540.93 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 793.5, and the 52-week low at 542.95. The BSE volume for the day was 255,601 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Sbi indicates the possibility of a positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹774.45, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹772.85

Sbi share price is at 774.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 766.43 and 778.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 766.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 778.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SBI has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 774.25. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 39.38%, reaching 774.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22,368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.05%
3 Months21.91%
6 Months39.8%
YTD20.4%
1 Year39.38%
24 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1778.58Support 1766.43
Resistance 2784.22Support 2759.92
Resistance 3790.73Support 3754.28
24 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy21212123
Buy10101010
Hold6663
Sell2222
Strong Sell1111
24 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 18323201 as compared to the 20 day avg of 16238108

The trading volume yesterday was 12.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17.00 mn & BSE volume was 871.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 777.5 & 765.85 yesterday to end at 765.85. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

