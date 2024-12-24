Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹818.35 and closed at ₹812.5, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹823.9 and a low of ₹812.4 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹732,845.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7, with a trading volume of 281,649 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|826.27
|Support 1
|814.47
|Resistance 2
|831.03
|Support 2
|807.43
|Resistance 3
|838.07
|Support 3
|802.67
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 21.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9958 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 281 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹812.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹823.9 & ₹812.4 yesterday to end at ₹820.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.