LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 09:02 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 812.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.