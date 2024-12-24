Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 23 2024 15:57:44
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,222.10 1.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.70 0.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 722.50 -0.21%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,296.40 0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 474.20 2.07%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 812.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 818.35 and closed at 812.5, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 823.9 and a low of 812.4 during the day. SBI's market capitalization stood at 732,845.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 600.7, with a trading volume of 281,649 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:02:04 AM IST

SBI Reward Points: How to easily check your points in just a few steps

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/sbi-reward-points-how-to-easily-check-your-points-in-just-a-few-steps-credit-cards-11734937806168.html

24 Dec 2024, 09:02:04 AM IST

Stocks to buy for short term: Swiggy, HEG, SBI Life among 6 stocks that may rise 12-24% in 3-4 weeks, say analysts

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-for-short-term-swiggy-heg-sbi-life-among-6-stocks-that-may-rise-12-24-in-3-4-weeks-say-analysts-11734960237321.html

24 Dec 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1826.27Support 1814.47
Resistance 2831.03Support 2807.43
Resistance 3838.07Support 3802.67
24 Dec 2024, 08:31:40 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 21.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
24 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9958 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 281 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:00:15 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹812.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 823.9 & 812.4 yesterday to end at 820.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue