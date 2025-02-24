Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹729.20 and closed slightly higher at ₹729.65, reaching a high of ₹732 and a low of ₹720. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹643,955.96 crore. Over the past year, SBI has experienced a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹711.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 460,425 shares for SBI.
Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 1.32%, currently trading at ₹712.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have declined by 5.73%, also reaching ₹712.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,795.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|3 Months
|-7.05%
|6 Months
|-11.45%
|YTD
|-9.18%
|1 Year
|-5.73%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|729.87
|Support 1
|718.17
|Resistance 2
|736.63
|Support 2
|713.23
|Resistance 3
|741.57
|Support 3
|706.47
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 28.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13695 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹729.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹732 & ₹720 yesterday to end at ₹721.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend