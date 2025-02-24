Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 729.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 721.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 729.20 and closed slightly higher at 729.65, reaching a high of 732 and a low of 720. The bank's market capitalization stood at 643,955.96 crore. Over the past year, SBI has experienced a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 711.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 460,425 shares for SBI.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 1.32%, currently trading at 712.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have declined by 5.73%, also reaching 712.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,795.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.02%
3 Months-7.05%
6 Months-11.45%
YTD-9.18%
1 Year-5.73%
24 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM IST Is it wise to buy SBI, HDFC Bank shares ahead of NSDL IPO opening date?

NSDL IPO is completely OFS, which means net proceeds of the public issue will go into the balance sheet of NSE, SBI, and HDFC Bank

https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/is-it-wise-to-buy-sbi-hdfc-bank-shares-ahead-of-nsdl-ipo-opening-date-11740367135137.html

24 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1729.87Support 1718.17
Resistance 2736.63Support 2713.23
Resistance 3741.57Support 3706.47
24 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 28.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12121111
    Hold5555
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
24 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13695 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹729.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 732 & 720 yesterday to end at 721.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

