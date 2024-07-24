Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹881.35, closed at ₹878.35, with a high of ₹884.4 and a low of ₹849.1. The market capitalization was ₹770997.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹912.1 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume was 958750 shares traded.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 7.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 958 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹884.4 & ₹849.1 yesterday to end at ₹863.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend