Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 878.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 863.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 881.35, closed at 878.35, with a high of 884.4 and a low of 849.1. The market capitalization was 770997.27 crore. The 52-week high was 912.1 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume was 958750 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 7.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171821
    Buy13131210
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
24 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18026 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 958 k.

24 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹878.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 884.4 & 849.1 yesterday to end at 863.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

