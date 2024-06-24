Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹832.75, a close price of ₹836.4, a high of ₹833.2, and a low of ₹820.85. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹743,375.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹912.1 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 588,521 shares traded.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -66.9%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal soon.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The State Bank of India stock reached a low of ₹820.85 and a high of ₹835.6 on the current day.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.04% higher than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 19.04% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹832.9, up by -0.42%. Volume traded is a significant indicator along with price to analyze trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 835.13 and 828.28 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 828.28 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 835.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|835.5
|Support 1
|831.0
|Resistance 2
|837.5
|Support 2
|828.5
|Resistance 3
|840.0
|Support 3
|826.5
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|843.52
|10 Days
|839.80
|20 Days
|831.04
|50 Days
|807.45
|100 Days
|764.02
|300 Days
|680.27
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹833.6, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹836.4
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at ₹833.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹827.68 and ₹847.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹827.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 847.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 35.21% higher than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI's trading volume by 11 AM is 35.21% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹831, up by -0.65%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI reached a peak of 834.25 and a low of 827.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance at 831.48 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|835.13
|Support 1
|828.28
|Resistance 2
|838.12
|Support 2
|824.42
|Resistance 3
|841.98
|Support 3
|821.43
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹836.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹833.2 & ₹820.85 yesterday to end at ₹836.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend