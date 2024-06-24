Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 836.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 833.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : SBI's stock on the last day had an open price of 832.75, a close price of 836.4, a high of 833.2, and a low of 820.85. The market capitalization was recorded at 743,375.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 912.1 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 588,521 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:13 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -66.9%

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal soon.

24 Jun 2024, 01:02 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The State Bank of India stock reached a low of 820.85 and a high of 835.6 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.04% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SBI traded until 12 AM is 19.04% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 832.9, up by -0.42%. Volume traded is a significant indicator along with price to analyze trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 835.13 and 828.28 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 828.28 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 835.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1835.5Support 1831.0
Resistance 2837.5Support 2828.5
Resistance 3840.0Support 3826.5
24 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days843.52
10 Days839.80
20 Days831.04
50 Days807.45
100 Days764.02
300 Days680.27
24 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹833.6, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹836.4

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi share price is at 833.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 827.68 and 847.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 827.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 847.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 35.21% higher than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI's trading volume by 11 AM is 35.21% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 831, up by -0.65%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 11:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI reached a peak of 834.25 and a low of 827.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance at 831.48 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1835.13Support 1828.28
Resistance 2838.12Support 2824.42
Resistance 3841.98Support 3821.43
24 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹836.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 833.2 & 820.85 yesterday to end at 836.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.