Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 819.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.35 per share.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 825, closed at 819.3 with a high of 835.4 and a low of 822.1. The market cap stood at 742840.07 crore. The 52-week high was at 839.6 and the low at 543.15. The BSE volume was at 856598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182122
    Buy12121010
    Hold7765
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
24 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21743 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 856 k.

24 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹819.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 835.4 & 822.1 yesterday to end at 819.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

