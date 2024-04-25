Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 772.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 773 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 778.1, closed at 772.85, with a high of 778.1 and a low of 770.35. The market capitalization was 689,871.58 crore. The 52-week high was 793.5 and the 52-week low was 542.95. The BSE volume was 262,806 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1777.27Support 1768.97
Resistance 2782.03Support 2765.43
Resistance 3785.57Support 3760.67
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 0.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
25 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15341 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹772.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 778.1 & 770.35 yesterday to end at 772.85.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

