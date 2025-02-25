Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide as Market Faces Downturn Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹712.65 and closed at ₹721.55, reflecting a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹719.80 and a low of ₹710.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹639,359.78 crore, SBI's shares traded a volume of 525,944 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹912.10 and low of ₹711.40.
Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI decreased by 0.06% today, trading at ₹716, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Axis Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1678.8
|3.05
|0.18
|1880.0
|1398.0
|1284398.19
|ICICI Bank
|1225.1
|6.9
|0.57
|1361.35
|1038.8
|865282.47
|State Bank Of India
|716.0
|-0.4
|-0.06
|912.1
|710.9
|639002.79
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1968.4
|2.9
|0.15
|1994.7
|1544.15
|391355.35
|Axis Bank
|1007.85
|-1.75
|-0.17
|1339.55
|934.0
|311861.09
Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Sbi suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹715.60, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹716.40
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹715.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹711.32 and ₹720.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹711.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 720.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SBI Cards share price in focus as will trade Ex-dividend today
Dividend Stocks 2025: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd share price remains in focus on Tuesday as will trade Ex-dividend today
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹716.45. However, over the past year, SBI shares have declined by 5.62%, also landing at ₹716.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|-8.72%
|6 Months
|-12.1%
|YTD
|-9.88%
|1 Year
|-5.62%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|720.57
|Support 1
|711.32
|Resistance 2
|724.78
|Support 2
|706.28
|Resistance 3
|729.82
|Support 3
|702.07
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹925.0, 29.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13301 k
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 525 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹721.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹719.80 & ₹710.90 yesterday to end at ₹716.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend