Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Slide as Market Faces Downturn Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 716.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 715.60 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 712.65 and closed at 721.55, reflecting a gain. The stock reached a high of 719.80 and a low of 710.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 639,359.78 crore, SBI's shares traded a volume of 525,944 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 912.10 and low of 711.40.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Stock Peers

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI decreased by 0.06% today, trading at 716, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Axis Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1678.83.050.181880.01398.01284398.19
ICICI Bank1225.16.90.571361.351038.8865282.47
State Bank Of India716.0-0.4-0.06912.1710.9639002.79
Kotak Mahindra Bank1968.42.90.151994.71544.15391355.35
Axis Bank1007.85-1.75-0.171339.55934.0311861.09
25 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Sbi suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹715.60, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹716.40

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 715.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 711.32 and 720.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 711.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 720.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST SBI Cards share price in focus as will trade Ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks 2025: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd share price remains in focus on Tuesday as will trade Ex-dividend today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sbi-cards-share-price-in-focus-as-will-trade-ex-dividend-today-11740452336245.html

25 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at 716.45. However, over the past year, SBI shares have declined by 5.62%, also landing at 716.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-8.72%
6 Months-12.1%
YTD-9.88%
1 Year-5.62%
25 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1720.57Support 1711.32
Resistance 2724.78Support 2706.28
Resistance 3729.82Support 3702.07
25 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 925.0, 29.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy12121111
    Hold5555
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
25 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13301 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 525 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹721.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 719.80 & 710.90 yesterday to end at 716.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

