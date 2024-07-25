Sbi Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹864.15, closed at ₹863.9 with a high of ₹868.1 and a low of ₹847.35. The market capitalization was at 760600.09 cr with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 625866 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|863.7
|Support 1
|842.9
|Resistance 2
|876.25
|Support 2
|834.65
|Resistance 3
|884.5
|Support 3
|822.1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 8.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 625 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹868.1 & ₹847.35 yesterday to end at ₹852.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.