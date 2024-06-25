Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 836.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 832.75 and closed at 836.4. The stock reached a high of 836.05 and a low of 820.85. The market cap stood at 743107.81 cr. The 52-week high and low for SBI were 912.1 and 543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for SBI was 2194566 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23349 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹836.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 836.05 & 820.85 yesterday to end at 836.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

