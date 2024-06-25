Sbi Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹832.75 and closed at ₹836.4. The stock reached a high of ₹836.05 and a low of ₹820.85. The market cap stood at ₹743107.81 cr. The 52-week high and low for SBI were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for SBI was 2194566 shares traded.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹836.05 & ₹820.85 yesterday to end at ₹836.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend