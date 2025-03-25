Sbi Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹758.50 and closed at ₹753.00, experiencing a high of ₹783.15 and a low of ₹755.05. The stock's market capitalization stands at ₹697,369.81 crore. Over the past year, SBI's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹679.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 459,986 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹753.00 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹783.15 & ₹755.05 yesterday to end at ₹781.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.