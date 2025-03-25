Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 3.77 %. The stock closed at 753.00 per share. The stock is currently trading at 781.40 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 758.50 and closed at 753.00, experiencing a high of 783.15 and a low of 755.05. The stock's market capitalization stands at 697,369.81 crore. Over the past year, SBI's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 679.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 459,986 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹753.00 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 783.15 & 755.05 yesterday to end at 781.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.