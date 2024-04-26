Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 5.1 %. The stock closed at 773.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 812.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock opened at 769 and closed at 773.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 814.45, while the low was 769. The market capitalization stood at 725,213.0 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was 793.5 and the low was 542.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,634,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

The price of SBI shares has dropped by -0.31% and is currently trading at 810.05 today. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant increase of 43.50% to 810.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to reach 22570.35 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.12%
3 Months26.14%
6 Months48.57%
YTD26.58%
1 Year43.5%
26 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1827.88Support 1783.83
Resistance 2842.82Support 2754.72
Resistance 3871.93Support 3739.78
26 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 4.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
26 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15341 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹773.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 814.45 & 769 yesterday to end at 773.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

