Sbi Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock opened at ₹769 and closed at ₹773.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹814.45, while the low was ₹769. The market capitalization stood at ₹725,213.0 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was ₹793.5 and the low was ₹542.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,634,667 shares.
The price of SBI shares has dropped by -0.31% and is currently trading at ₹810.05 today. Over the past year, SBI shares have seen a significant increase of 43.50% to ₹810.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to reach 22570.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.12%
|3 Months
|26.14%
|6 Months
|48.57%
|YTD
|26.58%
|1 Year
|43.5%
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|827.88
|Support 1
|783.83
|Resistance 2
|842.82
|Support 2
|754.72
|Resistance 3
|871.93
|Support 3
|739.78
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 4.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|23
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 47.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹814.45 & ₹769 yesterday to end at ₹773.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
