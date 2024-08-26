Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹819.35 and closed at ₹815.25. The stock hit a high of ₹819.35 and a low of ₹816.35. Its market capitalization stood at ₹730,390.28 crore. The 52-week high was ₹912.1, while the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 29,823 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 822.78 and 818.68 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, buying close to the hourly support at 818.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 822.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.48
|Support 1
|817.88
|Resistance 2
|822.12
|Support 2
|816.92
|Resistance 3
|823.08
|Support 3
|815.28
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.64%; Futures open interest decreased by -5.84%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures prices coupled with a decrease in open interest for Sbi indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock might reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank of India's stock experienced a range today, with a low of ₹816.35 and a high of ₹823.35.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.74% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, SBI's trading volume is down by 22.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹820.65, a decrease of 0.66%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 820.97 and 818.97 in the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 818.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 820.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.78
|Support 1
|818.68
|Resistance 2
|825.12
|Support 2
|816.92
|Resistance 3
|826.88
|Support 3
|814.58
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|816.97
|10 Days
|813.48
|20 Days
|827.59
|50 Days
|842.86
|100 Days
|818.58
|300 Days
|735.89
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹820, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹815.25
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹819.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹824.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹824.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.52% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 45.52% compared to yesterday, and the stock price is at ₹820, down by 0.58%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a price decrease with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 822.67 and 818.17 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 818.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 822.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.97
|Support 1
|818.97
|Resistance 2
|822.08
|Support 2
|818.08
|Resistance 3
|822.97
|Support 3
|816.97
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹820.1, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹815.25
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹819.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹824.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹824.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI's share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching ₹820.2, while its peers showed mixed performance. Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a decline, whereas HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank saw their shares rise. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both gained 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1642.25
|16.65
|1.02
|1791.9
|1363.45
|1247602.65
|ICICI Bank
|1211.0
|7.4
|0.61
|1257.65
|898.85
|850404.85
|State Bank Of India
|820.2
|4.95
|0.61
|912.1
|543.15
|731996.67
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1813.6
|-3.85
|-0.21
|1926.0
|1544.15
|360529.17
|Axis Bank
|1170.85
|5.0
|0.43
|1339.55
|921.0
|361391.09
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 17.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.70% lower than yesterday
Sbi Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, SBI's trading volume had decreased by 40.70% compared to the previous day, while the price was at ₹820.55, a decline of 0.65%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹815.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹819.35 & ₹816.35 yesterday to end at ₹818.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend