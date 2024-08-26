Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 26 2024 13:33:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.60 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.10 0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 414.35 3.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.55 1.17%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 523.00 2.08%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 815.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 820 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 819.35 and closed at 815.25. The stock hit a high of 819.35 and a low of 816.35. Its market capitalization stood at 730,390.28 crore. The 52-week high was 912.1, while the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 29,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:34:27 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 822.78 and 818.68 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, buying close to the hourly support at 818.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 822.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1820.48Support 1817.88
Resistance 2822.12Support 2816.92
Resistance 3823.08Support 3815.28
26 Aug 2024, 01:12:21 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.64%; Futures open interest decreased by -5.84%

Sbi Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures prices coupled with a decrease in open interest for Sbi indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock might reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:00:01 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Sbi Share Price Today Live: State Bank of India's stock experienced a range today, with a low of 816.35 and a high of 823.35.

26 Aug 2024, 12:47:48 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.74% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, SBI's trading volume is down by 22.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 820.65, a decrease of 0.66%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:33:04 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 820.97 and 818.97 in the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 818.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 820.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.78Support 1818.68
Resistance 2825.12Support 2816.92
Resistance 3826.88Support 3814.58
26 Aug 2024, 12:21:37 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days816.97
10 Days813.48
20 Days827.59
50 Days842.86
100 Days818.58
300 Days735.89
26 Aug 2024, 12:11:42 PM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹820, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹815.25

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 819.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 824.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 824.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:49:06 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.52% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, SBI's trading volume has decreased by 45.52% compared to yesterday, and the stock price is at 820, down by 0.58%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. An increase in price with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a price decrease with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 11:35:41 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 822.67 and 818.17 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 818.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 822.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1820.97Support 1818.97
Resistance 2822.08Support 2818.08
Resistance 3822.97Support 3816.97
26 Aug 2024, 11:22:52 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi trading at ₹820.1, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹815.25

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 819.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 824.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 824.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14:55 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Sbi Share Price Today Live: SBI's share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching 820.2, while its peers showed mixed performance. Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a decline, whereas HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank saw their shares rise. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both gained 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1642.2516.651.021791.91363.451247602.65
ICICI Bank1211.07.40.611257.65898.85850404.85
State Bank Of India820.24.950.61912.1543.15731996.67
Kotak Mahindra Bank1813.6-3.85-0.211926.01544.15360529.17
Axis Bank1170.855.00.431339.55921.0361391.09
26 Aug 2024, 11:00:33 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 17.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy13131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
26 Aug 2024, 10:45:09 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.70% lower than yesterday

Sbi Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, SBI's trading volume had decreased by 40.70% compared to the previous day, while the price was at 820.55, a decline of 0.65%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:23:29 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹815.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 819.35 & 816.35 yesterday to end at 818.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue