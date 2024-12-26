Sbi Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹825 and closed slightly lower at ₹820.95. The stock reached a high of ₹825.55 and a low of ₹809.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹724,723.8 crore, SBI's performance remains robust, although it is trading below its 52-week high of ₹912.1 and above its 52-week low of ₹600.7. The BSE volume for the day was 431,577 shares.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 23.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 431 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹825.55 & ₹809.2 yesterday to end at ₹811.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend