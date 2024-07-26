LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Gains as Investors Remain Bullish

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST Trade

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 848.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 852.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.