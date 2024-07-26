Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Gains as Investors Remain Bullish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 848.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 852.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 848.9, reached a high of 850.85, and a low of 841.1 before closing at 852.25. The market capitalization of SBI was 757,074.87 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 543.15 and 912.1. The BSE trading volume for SBI was 490,585 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹852.85, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹848.3

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of 852.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 856.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 856.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at 851.40. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 37.93% to 851.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.04%
3 Months-3.03%
6 Months38.47%
YTD32.15%
1 Year37.93%
26 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Japan's SBI Holdings and Franklin Templeton to set up asset management joint venture

SBI will own 51% and Franklin Templeton 49% of the joint venture, as reported by Reuters.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/japans-sbi-holdings-and-franklin-templeton-to-set-up-asset-management-joint-venture-11721958421054.html

26 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1852.43Support 1842.88
Resistance 2856.37Support 2837.27
Resistance 3861.98Support 3833.33
26 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 9.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171821
    Buy13131210
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
26 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17625 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹852.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 850.85 & 841.1 yesterday to end at 848.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

