Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Gains as Investors Remain Bullish

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹848.9, reached a high of ₹850.85, and a low of ₹841.1 before closing at ₹852.25. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹757,074.87 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹543.15 and ₹912.1. The BSE trading volume for SBI was 490,585 shares on that day.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Sbi has surpassed the first resistance of ₹852.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹856.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹856.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SBI has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at ₹851.40. Over the past year, SBI shares have surged by 37.93% to ₹851.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.04%
|3 Months
|-3.03%
|6 Months
|38.47%
|YTD
|32.15%
|1 Year
|37.93%
SBI will own 51% and Franklin Templeton 49% of the joint venture, as reported by Reuters.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|852.43
|Support 1
|842.88
|Resistance 2
|856.37
|Support 2
|837.27
|Resistance 3
|861.98
|Support 3
|833.33
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 9.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹850.85 & ₹841.1 yesterday to end at ₹848.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.