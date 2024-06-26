Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 832.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 838.65 and closed at 832.65. The high for the day was 845.75, and the low was 834.95. The market capitalization stood at 751318.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 912.10 and 543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 538,485 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1846.57Support 1835.02
Resistance 2851.98Support 2828.88
Resistance 3858.12Support 3823.47
26 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 910.0, 8.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181821
    Buy12121210
    Hold6776
    Sell2112
    Strong Sell2221
26 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23821 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 538 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹832.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 845.75 & 834.95 yesterday to end at 832.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.