Sbi Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹838.65 and closed at ₹832.65. The high for the day was ₹845.75, and the low was ₹834.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹751318.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹912.10 and ₹543.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 538,485 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|846.57
|Support 1
|835.02
|Resistance 2
|851.98
|Support 2
|828.88
|Resistance 3
|858.12
|Support 3
|823.47
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹910.0, 8.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 538 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹845.75 & ₹834.95 yesterday to end at ₹832.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend