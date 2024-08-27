Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 815.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 819.35 and closed at 815.25. The highest price reached was 823.35, while the lowest was 814.2. The market capitalization stood at 727,668.27 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, SBI's stock has fluctuated between a high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,278,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1820.7Support 1812.15
Resistance 2826.35Support 2809.25
Resistance 3829.25Support 3803.6
27 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 966.5, 18.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy13131312
    Hold6667
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2222
27 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14981 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1278 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹815.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 823.35 & 814.2 yesterday to end at 815.35. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

