Sbi Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹819.35 and closed at ₹815.25. The highest price reached was ₹823.35, while the lowest was ₹814.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹727,668.27 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, SBI's stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,278,721 shares.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.7
|Support 1
|812.15
|Resistance 2
|826.35
|Support 2
|809.25
|Resistance 3
|829.25
|Support 3
|803.6
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 18.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1278 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹823.35 & ₹814.2 yesterday to end at ₹815.35. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.