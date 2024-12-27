Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 811.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 811.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 813 and closed slightly lower at 811.85. The stock reached a high of 822.95 and a low of 808 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 725,080.8 crore. Over the past year, SBI's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 912.1 and a low of 600.7, with a trading volume of 194,920 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1820.73Support 1805.88
Resistance 2829.22Support 2799.52
Resistance 3835.58Support 3791.03
27 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 23.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 690.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171818
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
27 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10024 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹811.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 822.95 & 808 yesterday to end at 811.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

