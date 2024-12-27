Sbi Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹813 and closed slightly lower at ₹811.85. The stock reached a high of ₹822.95 and a low of ₹808 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹725,080.8 crore. Over the past year, SBI's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7, with a trading volume of 194,920 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.73
|Support 1
|805.88
|Resistance 2
|829.22
|Support 2
|799.52
|Resistance 3
|835.58
|Support 3
|791.03
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 23.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹822.95 & ₹808 yesterday to end at ₹811.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend