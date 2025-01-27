Sbi Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹747.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹745.95. The stock reached a high of ₹753.75 and a low of ₹738.85. SBI's market capitalization stood at ₹664,125.60 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was ₹912.10, while the 52-week low was ₹600.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 458,033 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 30.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹753.75 & ₹738.85 yesterday to end at ₹744.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend