Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹841.8 and closed at ₹841.85 with a high of ₹848.6 and a low of ₹836. The market capitalization stood at ₹754174.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹912.1 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 543,783.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹841.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹838.43 and ₹851.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹838.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 851.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of SBI has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at ₹841.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 49.33% to ₹841.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|3 Months
|6.96%
|6 Months
|30.34%
|YTD
|31.66%
|1 Year
|49.33%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sbi-raises-rs-10-000-crore-via-infrastructure-bonds-issue-oversubscribed-by-around-4-times-11719416136576.html
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|851.23
|Support 1
|838.43
|Resistance 2
|856.42
|Support 2
|830.82
|Resistance 3
|864.03
|Support 3
|825.63
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹910.0, 7.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 543 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹848.6 & ₹836 yesterday to end at ₹841.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend