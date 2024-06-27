Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Trading Today

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 845.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 841.8 and closed at 841.85 with a high of 848.6 and a low of 836. The market capitalization stood at 754174.33 crore. The 52-week high was 912.1 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 543,783.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹841.65, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹845.05

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 841.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 838.43 and 851.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 838.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 851.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of SBI has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at 841.00. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 49.33% to 841.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.85%
3 Months6.96%
6 Months30.34%
YTD31.66%
1 Year49.33%
27 Jun 2024, 09:02 AM IST SBI raises ₹10,000 crore via infrastructure bonds, issue oversubscribed by around 4 times

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sbi-raises-rs-10-000-crore-via-infrastructure-bonds-issue-oversubscribed-by-around-4-times-11719416136576.html

27 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1851.23Support 1838.43
Resistance 2856.42Support 2830.82
Resistance 3864.03Support 3825.63
27 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 910.0, 7.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181821
    Buy12121210
    Hold6776
    Sell2112
    Strong Sell2221
27 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23432 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 543 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹841.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 848.6 & 836 yesterday to end at 841.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.