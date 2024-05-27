Sbi Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹830.95, closed at ₹832.35 with a high of ₹841 and a low of ₹826.85. The market capitalization stood at 739493.34 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹841 and the low at ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 979447.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|837.03
|Support 1
|823.38
|Resistance 2
|845.97
|Support 2
|818.67
|Resistance 3
|850.68
|Support 3
|809.73
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 5.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 856 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹841 & ₹826.85 yesterday to end at ₹832.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend