Sbi Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 832.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 828.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 830.95, closed at 832.35 with a high of 841 and a low of 826.85. The market capitalization stood at 739493.34 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at 841 and the low at 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 979447.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1837.03Support 1823.38
Resistance 2845.97Support 2818.67
Resistance 3850.68Support 3809.73
27 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 5.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182122
    Buy12121010
    Hold7765
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
27 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21743 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 856 k.

27 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹832.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 841 & 826.85 yesterday to end at 832.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

