Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹816.85 and closed at ₹815.35. The stock reached a high of ₹819.3 and dipped to a low of ₹811.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹727489.78 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹543.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 464,853 shares traded.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹819.3 & ₹811.05 yesterday to end at ₹815.15. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.