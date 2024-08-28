Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 815.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at 816.85 and closed at 815.35. The stock reached a high of 819.3 and dipped to a low of 811.05. The market capitalization stood at 727489.78 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of 912.1 and a low of 543.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 464,853 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14204 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹815.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 819.3 & 811.05 yesterday to end at 815.15. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

