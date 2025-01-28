Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹740 and closed at ₹744.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹755.30 and a low of ₹736 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹668,632.60 crore. Over the past year, SBI's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹600.70, with a trading volume of 762,171 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|758.13
|Support 1
|738.68
|Resistance 2
|766.47
|Support 2
|727.57
|Resistance 3
|777.58
|Support 3
|719.23
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 30.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 775 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹755.30 & ₹736 yesterday to end at ₹748.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend