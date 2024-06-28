Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened and closed at ₹845.05, with a high of ₹847.4 and a low of ₹838.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹753,371.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 473,372 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹910.0, 7.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹847.4 & ₹838.4 yesterday to end at ₹845.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend