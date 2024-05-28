Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 828.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 834.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 833.5, closed at 828.6, with a high of 839.4 and a low of 823. The market capitalization was 744401.88 crore. The 52-week high was 841 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 1,143,699 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1841.07Support 1824.67
Resistance 2848.43Support 2815.63
Resistance 3857.47Support 3808.27
28 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 6.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182122
    Buy12121010
    Hold7765
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
28 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20743 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1143 k.

28 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹828.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 839.4 & 823 yesterday to end at 828.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

