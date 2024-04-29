Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 812.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 815.05 and closed at 812.6. The high for the day was 816.85, and the low was 799. The market capitalization stood at 715217.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were 816.85 and 542.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 848439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15341 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹812.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 816.85 & 799 yesterday to end at 812.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

