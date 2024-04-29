Sbi Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹815.05 and closed at ₹812.6. The high for the day was ₹816.85, and the low was ₹799. The market capitalization stood at ₹715217.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹816.85 and ₹542.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 848439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 47.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹816.85 & ₹799 yesterday to end at ₹812.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
