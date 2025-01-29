Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge Today: Positive Trading Momentum

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.40 %. The stock closed at 751.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 754.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 756.20 and closed at 749.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 759.60 and a low of 745.65 throughout the day. The market capitalization stands at 671,488.40 crore. Over the past year, SBI's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 615.75, with a BSE volume of 791,336 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:35:57 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹754.65, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹751.65

Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 754.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 743.72 and 758.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 743.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 758.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15:47 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at 750.95. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 20.78%, reaching 750.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, climbing to 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months-4.32%
6 Months-13.79%
YTD-5.35%
1 Year20.78%
29 Jan 2025, 09:03:07 AM IST

SBI Cards Q3 Results: Net profit falls 30% YoY to ₹383.2 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/sbi-cards-q3-results-net-profit-rises-30-yoy-to-383-2-crore-11738055772457.html

29 Jan 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1758.07Support 1743.72
Resistance 2766.08Support 2737.38
Resistance 3772.42Support 3729.37
29 Jan 2025, 08:32:13 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 29.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
29 Jan 2025, 08:17:17 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11746 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 794 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:04:43 AM IST

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹749.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 759.60 & 745.65 yesterday to end at 753.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

