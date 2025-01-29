Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge Today: Positive Trading Momentum

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹756.20 and closed at ₹749.20, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹759.60 and a low of ₹745.65 throughout the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹671,488.40 crore. Over the past year, SBI's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹615.75, with a BSE volume of 791,336 shares traded.
Sbi Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹754.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹743.72 and ₹758.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹743.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 758.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Live Updates: The share price of SBI has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹750.95. Over the past year, SBI shares have appreciated by 20.78%, reaching ₹750.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, climbing to 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-4.32%
|6 Months
|-13.79%
|YTD
|-5.35%
|1 Year
|20.78%
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|758.07
|Support 1
|743.72
|Resistance 2
|766.08
|Support 2
|737.38
|Resistance 3
|772.42
|Support 3
|729.37
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 29.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 794 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹759.60 & ₹745.65 yesterday to end at ₹753.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend