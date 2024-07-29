Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 848.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 862.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 847.95 and closed at 848.30 with a high of 864.60 and a low of 844.45. The market capitalization was 770,149.43 crore. The 52-week high was 912.10 and the 52-week low was 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 614,705 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 7.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171721
    Buy13131310
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17218 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 614 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹848.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 864.6 & 844.45 yesterday to end at 862.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

