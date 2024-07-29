Sbi Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹847.95 and closed at ₹848.30 with a high of ₹864.60 and a low of ₹844.45. The market capitalization was ₹770,149.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹912.10 and the 52-week low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 614,705 shares on that day.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 7.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 614 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹864.6 & ₹844.45 yesterday to end at ₹862.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.