Sbi Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's open price was ₹836.8, closing at ₹834.1. The stock reached a high of ₹840.45 and a low of ₹823.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹741546.01 crores. The 52-week high was ₹841 and the low was ₹543.15. The BSE volume recorded was 445,715 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|840.2
|Support 1
|822.8
|Resistance 2
|849.15
|Support 2
|814.35
|Resistance 3
|857.6
|Support 3
|805.4
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 6.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|22
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1143 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹840.45 & ₹823.65 yesterday to end at ₹834.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend