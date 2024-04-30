Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 825.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's 826.15

44 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 826.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 825.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 809, closed at 801.4, with a high of 831 and a low of 798.75. The market cap stood at 737305.83 cr with a 52-week high of 816.85 and a low of 542.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1369981 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST Sbi share price Live : Shareholding information

Sbi has a 10.36% MF holding & 11.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 10.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.91% in december to 11.09% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:34 PM IST Sbi share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

SBI's ROE for the most recent fiscal year is 16.75%. The return on investment value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.85% and 16.59% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Financial performance

SBI has shown an EPS growth of 34.38% and a revenue growth of 9.14% over the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 4198023.00 cr, which is 19.65% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have growth in revenue and profit for the quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:35 PM IST Sbi share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 780.0, 5.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212123
    Buy10101010
    Hold6663
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 06:06 PM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBI's share price dropped by 0.05% to reach 825.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas Axis Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1517.05-11.75-0.771757.81363.451152489.33
ICICI Bank1149.9-8.9-0.771163.25898.85802953.98
State Bank Of India825.7-0.45-0.05831.0543.15736905.21
Axis Bank1166.156.70.581164.1854.1359940.4
Kotak Mahindra Bank1623.75-16.5-1.012063.01605.0322567.12
30 Apr 2024, 05:35 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank Of India stock reached a low of 820 and a high of 834.6 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:34 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 11.9%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for SBI, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:54 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi closed today at ₹825.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹826.15

Sbi share price closed the day at 825.7 - a 0.05% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 832.5 , 840.25 , 845.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 819.35 , 813.95 , 806.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -2.16% lower than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded until 3 PM is 2.16% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 825.7, a decrease of 0.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33 PM IST Sbi Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:12 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹828.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹826.15

Sbi share price is at 828.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.82 and 839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days757.31
10 Days762.17
20 Days757.94
50 Days751.89
100 Days689.03
300 Days636.13
30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:48 PM IST Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -19.75% lower than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded until 2 PM is 19.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 828, down by 0.22%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:37 PM IST Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SBI reached a high of 834.6 and a low of 825.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 828.97 and 831.48, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1836.6Support 1827.5
Resistance 2840.15Support 2821.95
Resistance 3845.7Support 3818.4
30 Apr 2024, 02:02 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹831.2, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹826.15

Sbi share price is at 831.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.82 and 839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:49 PM IST Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -11.66% lower than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded until 1 PM is 11.66% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 828.85, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37 PM IST Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SBI reached a high of 829.2 and a low of 824.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 826.1, suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1828.97Support 1824.17
Resistance 2831.48Support 2821.88
Resistance 3833.77Support 3819.37
30 Apr 2024, 01:12 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.01%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank of India stock's low price for the day was 821.9, while the high price reached was 832.55.

30 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST Sbi share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.51% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of SBI until 12 AM is 9.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 828.5, a decrease of 0.28%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Sbi share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 827.08 and 821.98 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 821.98 and selling near the hourly resistance of 827.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1826.1Support 1822.05
Resistance 2828.05Support 2819.95
Resistance 3830.15Support 3818.0
30 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Sbi Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days757.31
10 Days762.17
20 Days757.94
50 Days751.89
100 Days689.03
300 Days636.13
30 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹824.45, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹826.15

Sbi share price is at 824.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.82 and 839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:46 AM IST Sbi share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 3.27% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 3.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at 824.7, up by -0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 831.97 and 822.52 in the last hour. Traders could possibly consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 822.52 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 831.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1827.08Support 1821.98
Resistance 2830.42Support 2820.22
Resistance 3832.18Support 3816.88
30 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹825.1, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹826.15

Sbi share price is at 825.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.82 and 839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:15 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBI's share price dropped by 0.08% to reach 825.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Kotak Mahindra Bank is declining, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.45% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1535.857.050.461757.81363.451166771.52
ICICI Bank1166.57.70.661163.25898.85814545.45
State Bank Of India825.5-0.65-0.08831.0543.15736726.71
Axis Bank1166.757.30.631164.1854.1360125.6
Kotak Mahindra Bank1634.7-5.55-0.342063.01605.0324742.4
30 Apr 2024, 10:51 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.52% higher than yesterday

The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 1.52% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 827.25, up by 0.13%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Sbi touched a high of 832.55 & a low of 823.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1831.97Support 1822.52
Resistance 2836.98Support 2818.08
Resistance 3841.42Support 3813.07
30 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:56 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the SBI share price has increased by 0.45% to reach 829.85, following the upward trend of its peer companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains, with Nifty up by 0.29% and Sensex up by 0.38%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1530.71.90.121757.81363.451162859.11
ICICI Bank1165.06.20.541163.25898.85813498.03
State Bank Of India829.853.70.45831.0543.15740608.92
Axis Bank1161.552.10.181164.1854.1358520.58
Kotak Mahindra Bank1641.150.90.052063.01605.0326023.73
30 Apr 2024, 09:45 AM IST Sbi share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.24%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.28%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹824.4, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹826.15

Sbi share price is at 824.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.82 and 839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

The SBI share price has dropped by -0.11% and is currently trading at 825.20. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 42.92% to 825.20, while the Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.88%
3 Months27.83%
6 Months46.23%
YTD28.73%
1 Year42.92%
30 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Does SBI’s new credit card go the extra mile for travellers?

Spends on a travel-focused card earn the cardholder rewards that can be converted into loyalty points of partner airlines or hotels, or can be used to book flights or hotels through the travel aggregator platform of the bank or card issuing company.

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/why-the-newly-launched-sbi-card-miles-credit-card-is-not-up-to-the-mark-11714303326111.html

30 Apr 2024, 08:48 AM IST Sbi share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1839.37Support 1806.82
Resistance 2851.58Support 2786.48
Resistance 3871.92Support 3774.27
30 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST Sbi share price Today : Sbi volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14863 k

The trading volume yesterday was 92.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1369 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹801.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 831 & 798.75 yesterday to end at 801.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

