Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 825.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's 826.15

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹809, closed at ₹801.4, with a high of ₹831 and a low of ₹798.75. The market cap stood at 737305.83 cr with a 52-week high of ₹816.85 and a low of ₹542.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1369981 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi has a 10.36% MF holding & 11.09% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 10.36% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.91% in december to 11.09% in march quarter.
SBI's ROE for the most recent fiscal year is 16.75%. The return on investment value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.85% and 16.59% respectively.
SBI has shown an EPS growth of 34.38% and a revenue growth of 9.14% over the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 4198023.00 cr, which is 19.65% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have growth in revenue and profit for the quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹780.0, 5.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|23
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Today, SBI's share price dropped by 0.05% to reach ₹825.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas Axis Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1517.05
|-11.75
|-0.77
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1152489.33
|ICICI Bank
|1149.9
|-8.9
|-0.77
|1163.25
|898.85
|802953.98
|State Bank Of India
|825.7
|-0.45
|-0.05
|831.0
|543.15
|736905.21
|Axis Bank
|1166.15
|6.7
|0.58
|1164.1
|854.1
|359940.4
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1623.75
|-16.5
|-1.01
|2063.0
|1605.0
|322567.12
State Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹820 and a high of ₹834.6 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for SBI, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Sbi share price closed the day at ₹825.7 - a 0.05% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 832.5 , 840.25 , 845.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 819.35 , 813.95 , 806.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of SBI traded until 3 PM is 2.16% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹825.7, a decrease of 0.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Sbi share price is at ₹828.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.82 and ₹839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|757.31
|10 Days
|762.17
|20 Days
|757.94
|50 Days
|751.89
|100 Days
|689.03
|300 Days
|636.13
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of SBI traded until 2 PM is 19.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹828, down by 0.22%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
SBI reached a high of 834.6 and a low of 825.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 828.97 and 831.48, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|836.6
|Support 1
|827.5
|Resistance 2
|840.15
|Support 2
|821.95
|Resistance 3
|845.7
|Support 3
|818.4
Sbi share price is at ₹831.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.82 and ₹839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of SBI traded until 1 PM is 11.66% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹828.85, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
SBI reached a high of 829.2 and a low of 824.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 826.1, suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|828.97
|Support 1
|824.17
|Resistance 2
|831.48
|Support 2
|821.88
|Resistance 3
|833.77
|Support 3
|819.37
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for SBI indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
State Bank of India stock's low price for the day was ₹821.9, while the high price reached was ₹832.55.
The trading volume of SBI until 12 AM is 9.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹828.5, a decrease of 0.28%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 827.08 and 821.98 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 821.98 and selling near the hourly resistance of 827.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|826.1
|Support 1
|822.05
|Resistance 2
|828.05
|Support 2
|819.95
|Resistance 3
|830.15
|Support 3
|818.0
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sbi share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|757.31
|10 Days
|762.17
|20 Days
|757.94
|50 Days
|751.89
|100 Days
|689.03
|300 Days
|636.13
Sbi share price is at ₹824.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.82 and ₹839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of SBI until 11 AM is 3.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹824.7, up by -0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 831.97 and 822.52 in the last hour. Traders could possibly consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 822.52 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 831.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|827.08
|Support 1
|821.98
|Resistance 2
|830.42
|Support 2
|820.22
|Resistance 3
|832.18
|Support 3
|816.88
Sbi share price is at ₹825.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.82 and ₹839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, SBI's share price dropped by 0.08% to reach ₹825.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Kotak Mahindra Bank is declining, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.45% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1535.85
|7.05
|0.46
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1166771.52
|ICICI Bank
|1166.5
|7.7
|0.66
|1163.25
|898.85
|814545.45
|State Bank Of India
|825.5
|-0.65
|-0.08
|831.0
|543.15
|736726.71
|Axis Bank
|1166.75
|7.3
|0.63
|1164.1
|854.1
|360125.6
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1634.7
|-5.55
|-0.34
|2063.0
|1605.0
|324742.4
The volume of SBI traded by 10 AM is 1.52% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹827.25, up by 0.13%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Sbi touched a high of 832.55 & a low of 823.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|831.97
|Support 1
|822.52
|Resistance 2
|836.98
|Support 2
|818.08
|Resistance 3
|841.42
|Support 3
|813.07
Today, the SBI share price has increased by 0.45% to reach ₹829.85, following the upward trend of its peer companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains, with Nifty up by 0.29% and Sensex up by 0.38%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1530.7
|1.9
|0.12
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1162859.11
|ICICI Bank
|1165.0
|6.2
|0.54
|1163.25
|898.85
|813498.03
|State Bank Of India
|829.85
|3.7
|0.45
|831.0
|543.15
|740608.92
|Axis Bank
|1161.55
|2.1
|0.18
|1164.1
|854.1
|358520.58
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1641.15
|0.9
|0.05
|2063.0
|1605.0
|326023.73
A decrease in futures price and open interest in SBI indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Sbi share price is at ₹824.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.82 and ₹839.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 839.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The SBI share price has dropped by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹825.20. Over the past year, SBI shares have increased by 42.92% to ₹825.20, while the Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.88%
|3 Months
|27.83%
|6 Months
|46.23%
|YTD
|28.73%
|1 Year
|42.92%
The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|839.37
|Support 1
|806.82
|Resistance 2
|851.58
|Support 2
|786.48
|Resistance 3
|871.92
|Support 3
|774.27
The trading volume yesterday was 92.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1369 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹831 & ₹798.75 yesterday to end at ₹801.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!