Sbi Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹809.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹809.3. The stock reached a high of ₹815.95 and a low of ₹807.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹726,909.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹912.1 and ₹543.15, respectively. A total of 271,349 shares were traded on the BSE.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|814.83
|Support 1
|807.53
|Resistance 2
|819.67
|Support 2
|805.07
|Resistance 3
|822.13
|Support 3
|800.23
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹966.5, 18.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹815.95 & ₹807.3 yesterday to end at ₹814.5. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.