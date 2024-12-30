Sbi Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹817.25 and closed at ₹811.65, experiencing a high of ₹818.75 and a low of ₹797.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹713,657.3 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,061,163 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|812.93
|Support 1
|791.83
|Resistance 2
|826.17
|Support 2
|783.97
|Resistance 3
|834.03
|Support 3
|770.73
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 25.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹690.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|18
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1061 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹818.75 & ₹797.25 yesterday to end at ₹799.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend