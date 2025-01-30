Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 751.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 758.70 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 752.50 and closed at 751.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 760.25 and a low of 749.80 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 676,887.80 crore, with a trading volume of 379,821 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a 52-week high of 912.10 and a low of 615.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 28.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171718
    Buy11111112
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
30 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11846 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹751.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 760.25 & 749.80 yesterday to end at 758.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

