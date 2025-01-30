Sbi Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹752.50 and closed at ₹751.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹760.25 and a low of ₹749.80 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹676,887.80 crore, with a trading volume of 379,821 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹615.75.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 28.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹760.25 & ₹749.80 yesterday to end at ₹758.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.