Sbi Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹866.95, closed at ₹862.95, with a high of ₹889 and a low of ₹863.1. The market capitalization was ₹778,226.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2,248,880 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|884.97
|Support 1
|859.07
|Resistance 2
|899.98
|Support 2
|848.18
|Resistance 3
|910.87
|Support 3
|833.17
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 6.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹889 & ₹863.1 yesterday to end at ₹872. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend