Sbi Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 799.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 787.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's shares opened at 802.7 and closed at 799.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 808 and a low of 785.2 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 713,657.3 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a peak of 912.1 and a low of 600.7, with a trading volume of 659,253 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10425 k

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 112.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 686 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi closed at ₹799.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 808 & 785.2 yesterday to end at 787.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

