Sbi Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI's shares opened at ₹802.7 and closed at ₹799.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹808 and a low of ₹785.2 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹713,657.3 crore. Over the past year, SBI's stock has seen a peak of ₹912.1 and a low of ₹600.7, with a trading volume of 659,253 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 112.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 686 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹808 & ₹785.2 yesterday to end at ₹787.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend