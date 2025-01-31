Sbi Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹759.40 and closed slightly lower at ₹758.70. The stock reached a high of ₹764.85 and a low of ₹754.70 during the session. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹680,591.50 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.10 and a low of ₹615.75. The BSE volume for the day was 618,809 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|766.05
|Support 1
|756.85
|Resistance 2
|769.6
|Support 2
|751.2
|Resistance 3
|775.25
|Support 3
|747.65
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 27.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 618 k.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹764.85 & ₹754.70 yesterday to end at ₹762.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.