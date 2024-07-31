Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹874.95 and closed at ₹872, with the high reaching ₹880.5 and the low at ₹869.1. The market cap stood at ₹779,118.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹912.1 and a 52-week low of ₹543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 510,195 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at ₹869.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹868.35 and ₹879.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹868.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 879.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has dropped by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹869.30. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 40.73% to reach ₹869.30. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.03%
|3 Months
|-3.41%
|6 Months
|39.26%
|YTD
|35.94%
|1 Year
|40.73%
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|879.9
|Support 1
|868.35
|Resistance 2
|886.0
|Support 2
|862.9
|Resistance 3
|891.45
|Support 3
|856.8
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹926.0, 6.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1060.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|21
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 510 k.
Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹880.5 & ₹869.1 yesterday to end at ₹873. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend