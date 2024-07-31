Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Hello User
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : Sbi stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 873 per share. The stock is currently trading at 869.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SBI opened at 874.95 and closed at 872, with the high reaching 880.5 and the low at 869.1. The market cap stood at 779,118.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 912.1 and a 52-week low of 543.15. The BSE volume for SBI was 510,195 shares on that day.

31 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi trading at ₹869.7, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹873

Sbi Share Price Live Updates: Sbi share price is at 869.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 868.35 and 879.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 868.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 879.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The SBI share price has dropped by 0.42% and is currently trading at 869.30. Over the past year, SBI shares have gained 40.73% to reach 869.30. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.03%
3 Months-3.41%
6 Months39.26%
YTD35.94%
1 Year40.73%
31 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Sbi on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1879.9Support 1868.35
Resistance 2886.0Support 2862.9
Resistance 3891.45Support 3856.8
31 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 926.0, 6.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1060.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171721
    Buy13131310
    Hold6666
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2221
31 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17481 k

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 510 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Share Price Today Live: Sbi closed at ₹872 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Sbi Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 880.5 & 869.1 yesterday to end at 873. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

