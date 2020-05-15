Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Maruti, M&M top laggards

Asian stocks traded mixed Friday as investors awaited data that may show China’s post-lockdown economic recovery is picking up steam
Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery
15 May 2020, 09:07:40 AM IST
Market pre-opening
Indian stocks were in the green zone in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:04 am, Sensex climbed 230 points or 0.7% to 31,353, While Nifty advanced about 40 points or 0.4% to 9,181.
15 May 2020, 08:53:27 AM IST
Second tranche of economic package
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the details of the second tranche of the ₹20 trillion economic package with a focus on migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers. (Full report)
15 May 2020, 08:49:12 AM IST
Markets at close on Thursday
India stocks fell, retreating from yesterday’s biggest gain in almost two weeks, as government's ₹20 trillion bailout package failed to cheer investors.
Sensex tumbled 886 points or 2.8% to close at 31,122.89 while Nifty retreated 240 points or 2.6% to end at 9,142.75.
15 May 2020, 08:47:38 AM IST
Crude update
Brent crude was up 1 cent at $31.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after rising nearly 7% on Thursday. The global benchmark is roughly flat on the week after rising for the previous two weeks.
Giving up earlier gains, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was down 13 cents, or 0.5%, at $27.43 a barrel, having jumped 9% in the previous session. WTI is still heading for a third weekly gain, up more than 10%.
15 May 2020, 08:44:26 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.35%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.1%.
South Korea’s Kospi index was uchanged.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%.
The Shanghai Composite rose and Singapore's SGX Nifty were unchanged too.
15 May 2020, 08:44:26 AM IST
Wall Street closes with strong gains
Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding US-China trade and a whistleblower's dire warnings about the US response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.37 points, or 1.62%, to 23,625.34, the S&P 500 gained 32.5 points, or 1.15%, to 2,852.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.55 points, or 0.91%, to 8,943.72.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but consumer staples closed higher, with financials and energy companies enjoying the biggest percentage gains. (Reuters)