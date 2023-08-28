Sensex Live | Share Market Live Updates: Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the coming week including the much-awaited annual general meeting (AGM) of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, macroeconomic data, global cues, and more.
Share Market Live: Before Sebi report, entity takes ₹600 crore Adani Enterprises position
A single market participant took a derivatives position worth an estimated ₹600 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), flagship of the Adani Group and a Nifty 50 stock, just days before India’s markets regulator submitted its status report on the Adani probe to the Supreme Court on 25 August.
While it’s not known whether the position is a hedge or a punt, market experts said such positions are normally taken in anticipation of a sharp price move based on an event. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Jio IPO to 5G pricing — top 5 market expectations
Both Indian stock market analysts and investors are eagerly anticipating the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). This is because RIL, a significant component of the Sensex, is anticipated to unveil its strategic roadmap for the future during this event.
Market experts are particularly intrigued by the event following the demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) from RIL. They anticipate substantial announcements related to the Future Retail IPO and the Reliance Jio IPO. Moreover, there is anticipation surrounding the introduction of reasonably priced 5G devices, as well as possible insights into the company's succession plans.
Additionally, the upcoming Reliance AGM 2023 is expected to provide insights into the fundamental aspects of Jio Financial Services Ltd. Overall, there is considerable excitement and curiosity surrounding the information that will be revealed during this event. (Read More)
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs to clinch its first winning week in a month
Stocks rose Friday to send Wall Street to its first winning week since July after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will “proceed carefully" as it decides what to do with interest rates.
The S&P 500 climbed 29.40, or 0.7%, to 4,405.71 after flipping between small gains and losses a few times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 247.48 points, or 0.7%, to 34,348.90, and the Nasdaq composite gained 126.67, or 0.9%, to 13,590.65.
In a highly anticipated speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said again that it will make upcoming decisions on interest rates based on what incoming data reports say about inflation and the economy, and he made no promises about what's coming next.
Wall Street had the speech circled on calendars because it was hoping Powell would say the Fed was done with its hikes to interest rates, which grind down inflation at the cost of slowing the economy and hurting prices for investments.
Powell instead said the Fed may raise interest rates again, if needed. Even though inflation has come down from its peak last summer, Powell said it’s still too high.
But he also took care to say he’s aware of the risks of going too far on interest rates and doing “unnecessary harm to the economy." Altogether, the comments weren't very different from what Powell said before, analysts said. (AP)
