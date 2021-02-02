Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,000 pts, Nifty tests 14,500; banks, auto stocks soar

Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,000 pts, Nifty tests 14,500; banks, auto stocks soar2 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 09:27 AM IST
- Indices extended their budget rally to Tuesday. At open, the Sensex surged 734.26 points or 1.51% to 49334.87, while the Nifty was up 220.70 points or 1.55% at 14501.90. About 1,027 shares advanced, 171 declined, and 46 were unchanged
Indigo Paints to list on exchanges today
Indigo Paints will make its stock market debut today, having finalised the issue price at ₹1,490 per share - the higher end of the price band of its public offer.
The IPO was open from 20-22 January, with the price band at ₹1,488-1,490 a share. The retail segment was subscribed 16 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 189 times and the non-institutional investor category 263 times.
The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, by setting up an additional unit adjacent to the existing facility ( ₹150 crore), purchase of tinting machines and gyroshakers ( ₹50 crore); and repayment certain of borrowings ( ₹25 crore).
Shares of HDFC, auto companies, banks, PNB Housing Finance will be in focus today.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for domestic benchmarks. The Nifty futures traded at 14,452, up 93 points.
Asian equities trend higher on optimism about global economic recovery
Asian stock markets extended gains on Tuesday on increased optimism about stimulus packages and global economic recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver.
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.25% mid-morning, building on Monday's rise. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.7% and 0.33% higher, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.67%.
US markets surge overnight led by tech, mining stocks
The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance, while a move by retail traders into silver drove up mining shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.76%, to 30,211.91, the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points, or 1.61%, to 3,773.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 332.70 points, or 2.55%, to 13,403.39.
