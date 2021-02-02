Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 700 pts at open, above 49K; Nifty tests 14,500

Indigo Paints to list on exchanges today

Indigo Paints will make its stock market debut today, having finalised the issue price at ₹1,490 per share - the higher end of the price band of its public offer.

The IPO was open from 20-22 January, with the price band at ₹1,488-1,490 a share. The retail segment was subscribed 16 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 189 times and the non-institutional investor category 263 times.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, by setting up an additional unit adjacent to the existing facility ( ₹150 crore), purchase of tinting machines and gyroshakers ( ₹50 crore); and repayment certain of borrowings ( ₹25 crore).