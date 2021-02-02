Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 700 pts at open, above 49K; Nifty tests 14,500

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indices extended their budget rally to Tuesday. At open, the Sensex surged 734.26 points or 1.51% to 49334.87, while the Nifty was up 220.70 points or 1.55% at 14501.90. About 1,027 shares advanced, 171 declined, and 46 were unchanged
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
02 Feb 2021, 09:18 AM ISTMarket check at open
02 Feb 2021, 09:05 AM ISTNifty at pre-open
02 Feb 2021, 09:05 AM ISTIndices extend gains from Monday at pre-open
02 Feb 2021, 08:57 AM ISTIndigo Paints to list on exchanges today
Indigo Paints will make its stock market debut today, having finalised the issue price at ₹1,490 per share - the higher end of the price band of its public offer.
The IPO was open from 20-22 January, with the price band at ₹1,488-1,490 a share. The retail segment was subscribed 16 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 189 times and the non-institutional investor category 263 times.
The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, by setting up an additional unit adjacent to the existing facility ( ₹150 crore), purchase of tinting machines and gyroshakers ( ₹50 crore); and repayment certain of borrowings ( ₹25 crore).
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for domestic benchmarks. The Nifty futures traded at 14,452, up 93 points.
02 Feb 2021, 08:29 AM ISTAsian equities trend higher on optimism about global economic recovery
Asian stock markets extended gains on Tuesday on increased optimism about stimulus packages and global economic recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver.
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.25% mid-morning, building on Monday's rise. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.7% and 0.33% higher, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.67%.
02 Feb 2021, 08:28 AM ISTUS markets surge overnight led by tech, mining stocks
The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance, while a move by retail traders into silver drove up mining shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.76%, to 30,211.91, the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points, or 1.61%, to 3,773.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 332.70 points, or 2.55%, to 13,403.39.