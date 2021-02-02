Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
On Monday, the Sensex rallied 2,314.84 points or 5% to 48,600.61, while the Nifty50 climbed 646.60 points or 4.74% to 14,281.20.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 700 pts at open, above 49K; Nifty tests 14,500

2 min read . 09:24 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Indices extended their budget rally to Tuesday. At open, the Sensex surged 734.26 points or 1.51% to 49334.87, while the Nifty was up 220.70 points or 1.55% at 14501.90. About 1,027 shares advanced, 171 declined, and 46 were unchanged

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

02 Feb 2021, 09:18 AM IST Market check at open

View Full Image
BSE indices.
02 Feb 2021, 09:05 AM IST Nifty at pre-open

View Full Image
Nifty50.
02 Feb 2021, 09:05 AM IST Indices extend gains from Monday at pre-open

View Full Image
BSE indices.
02 Feb 2021, 08:57 AM IST Indigo Paints to list on exchanges today

Indigo Paints will make its stock market debut today, having finalised the issue price at 1,490 per share - the higher end of the price band of its public offer.

The IPO was open from 20-22 January, with the price band at 1,488-1,490 a share. The retail segment was subscribed 16 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 189 times and the non-institutional investor category 263 times.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, by setting up an additional unit adjacent to the existing facility ( 150 crore), purchase of tinting machines and gyroshakers ( 50 crore); and repayment certain of borrowings ( 25 crore).

02 Feb 2021, 08:38 AM IST Stocks to Watch:

Shares of HDFC, auto companies, banks, PNB Housing Finance will be in focus today.

02 Feb 2021, 08:30 AM IST SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for domestic benchmarks. The Nifty futures traded at 14,452, up 93 points.

02 Feb 2021, 08:29 AM IST Asian equities trend higher on optimism about global economic recovery

Asian stock markets extended gains on Tuesday on increased optimism about stimulus packages and global economic recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.25% mid-morning, building on Monday's rise. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.7% and 0.33% higher, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.67%.

02 Feb 2021, 08:28 AM IST US markets surge overnight led by tech, mining stocks

The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance, while a move by retail traders into silver drove up mining shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.76%, to 30,211.91, the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points, or 1.61%, to 3,773.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 332.70 points, or 2.55%, to 13,403.39.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.