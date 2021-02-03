Market LIVE: Wall Street stocks end up on stimulus hope, gains in tech shares

Asian stocks on optimism about economic recovery

Asian shares rose in early deals on Wednesday as governments around the world looked poised to boost spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus and vaccine roll-out programmes accelerated.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.51%. Australian stocks jumped by 1.12%. Shares in China fell 0.06%.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.66%. Shares in Seoul rose by 0.44%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.36%.