Markets >Live Blog >Market LIVE: Wall Street stocks end up on stimulus hope, gains in tech shares
The Sensex rallied 1,197.11 points or 2.46% to 49,797.72 on Tuesday while the Nifty50 climbed 366.70 points or 2.57% to 14,647.90. (Photo: Bloomberg)
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Wall Street stocks end up on stimulus hope, gains in tech shares

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 08:28 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 475.57 points, or 1.57%, to 30,687.48, the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points, or 1.39%, to 3,826.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 209.38 points, or 1.56%, to 13,612.78

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

03 Feb 2021, 08:28:17 AM IST

Asian stocks on optimism about economic recovery

Asian shares rose in early deals on Wednesday as governments around the world looked poised to boost spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus and vaccine roll-out programmes accelerated.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.51%. Australian stocks jumped by 1.12%. Shares in China fell 0.06%.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.66%. Shares in Seoul rose by 0.44%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.36%.

03 Feb 2021, 08:17:19 AM IST

US stocks end higher on stimulus hope, gains in tech stocks

US stocks finished sharply higher for a second straight day on Tuesday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet ahead of their results and by optimism over progress on a US pandemic relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 475.57 points, or 1.57%, to 30,687.48, the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points, or 1.39%, to 3,826.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 209.38 points, or 1.56%, to 13,612.78.

